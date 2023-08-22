Queen Camilla mourns personal loss amid Prince Harry, Charles' 'peace talks'

file footage

Queen Camilla’s first love Kevin Burke has reportedly passed away. He was 77.



According to reports, Burke died earlier this month, leaving the Queen Consort nostalgic and heartbroken.

Camilla and Burke met each other long before the former took the reigns of Britain alongside King Charles III.

As a teenage debutante, Camilla met the 19-year-old son of Sir Aubrey Burke deputy chairman of the aircraft manufacturer, Hawker Siddeley, during her coming out party in Knightsbridge in the ‘60s.

Burke previously reminisced his time with the now-royalty in Jessica Jayne’s biography titled, The Duchess of Cornwall her story and secrets.

“Every night we had two or three cocktail parties to go to and a dance and a couple of dances to choose from at weekends in the country,” he shared at the time.

“It was the best fun, and I had the best and most fun partner you could possibly wish for. Camilla was immensely popular and although she wasn't a beauty, she was attractive and sexy,” Burke gushed.

Besides the happy memories the twosome shared during their brief time together, their sour split still left a bitter taste in Burke’s mouth.

“'I remained with Camilla all that year. I suppose we were in love and then she ditched me. Why? Well, the short answer is that she was having a ball in London,” he recounted.

Camilla went on to marry her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, only to get divorced in 1995.

Meanwhile, Burke settled down with advertising executive Peta Baker when he was 42.