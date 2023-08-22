Sienna Miller reveals surprise pregnancy with baby no. 2 during Ibiza getaway

Sienna Miller sported a brown bikini during Ibiza vacation

Sienna Miller is anticipating an addition to her family.

The American Sniper star is pregnant with her second child, as she showed off her baby bump in a bikini during a vacation in Ibiza.

In the photos obtained by People, Miller bared her growing bump in a brown two-piece, cozying up to her boyfriend Oli Green.

The 41-year-old actress is already a mother to daughter Marlowe, 10, whom she shares with Tom Sturridge.

In an interview with Elle UK in 2022, the Alfie star opened up about the “pressure” of having kids as she gets older.

"[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me," she shared.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."