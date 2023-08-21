Katie Price shocks fans with her rigorous diet

Katie Price shocked fans with her strict diet and weight loss journey as she revealed the amount of calories she eats in a day.

The mother-of-five, 45, has said she wants to 'shift some extra pounds' took to TikTok with a new video and said she eats a 'total of 755 calories a day'.

She tucked into Skinny Foods porridge and coffee for breakfast, a wrap for lunch, chicken curry that she opted out of rice for dinner and finished with a sweet treat.

The video saw her daughter Bunny, nine, join in on her diet food as she could be seen eating the protein wrap and zero calorie mayonnaise.

According to the NHS the recommended daily calorie intake is 2,000 calories a day for women and 2,500 for men, but Katie opted for less than half of the intake.

In the voiceover, Katie said: 'Another example of how you can eat so many delicious meals and snacks in the day.

'All of this was only 755 calories and helping me stay in a calorie deficit to shift some extra pounds when needed.

'The kids love the products too! If I have a bad day I like to go in a calorie deficit to ensure it’s not a bad week!'

Fans were quick to comment on Katie's choice of diet and eating so little and slammed her for encouraging her daughter to do the same.

One viewer wrote: 'This right here is the problem with society no wonder so many children have issues when you have condoning 800 calories a day!'

Another said: 'Glorifying under 800 calories in a day! Going to make people ill.'

One user added: 'Wow that’s really low calories. I hope you aren’t doing this regularly surely it’s not enough?!'

