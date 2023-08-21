Nuralogix's AI app Anura can detect health issues by scanning video selfie

A representational picture of a woman taking a selfie. — Unsplash/File

While experts in the industry like tech billionaire Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been ringing alarms over the potential dangers of AI, researchers have been an effort to put the technology to good use.

With the remarkable use of AI, experts in the medical field have introduced an app that allows doctors to give you a complete diagnosis online in only 30 seconds. All you have to do is take a selfie.

NuraLogix, a company that specialises in medical technology, recently introduced its leading health and wellness app, Anura, which takes a 30-second video selfie and uses the information to compile a library of readings about you, TechCrunch reported.

The app is able to identify vital signs like heart rate and blood pressure, mental health-related diagnostics like stress and depression levels, physical characteristics like body mass index and skin age, your level of risk for conditions like hypertension, stroke, and heart disease, and biomarkers like blood sugar levels.

Chief Medical Officer of NuraLogix, Dr Keith Thompson, while talking to CNN about the app, said: "We're using a novel form of remote photoplasmography. We call it 'Transdermal Optical Imaging,' and it's measuring the pulse wave and blood flow and multiple regions within the face.

The AI analyses a 30-second video image of a user's face to reveal blood flow information which is then matched with diagnostics from traditional measuring tools and uploaded to the DeepAffex Affective AI engine.



Nuralogix developed Anura using an AI trained on 35,000 user data.

Thompson added: "We've trained this model to recognise things like your risk of diabetes, your cardiovascular risks. This technology really works best as a screening tool in determining those patients who are at risk and how might we intervene to help them."

The Anura app provides valuable insights into a person's physical and mental health and Nuralogix declared in January that the accuracy of their contactless blood pressure readings had improved, namely to an accuracy equating to a standard deviation of error of less than 8 mmHg.

Moreover, Anura's growth is part of a larger trend in medicine and wellness, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased awareness of regular monitoring for health prevention.

Additionally, automotive companies are exploring the use of this technology to monitor driver fatigue, distraction, and potential health issues.

Anura provides guidance for "investigational" insights, compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, and data protection regulations. Meanwhile, the app awaits FDA approval for proactive use.