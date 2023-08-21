Drake catches fan-thrown copy of his book mid-concert

Drake saved himself from book to the face during San Francisco concert.

Drake displayed his lightning-quick reflexes as he narrowly avoided an unexpected book to the face during his concert in San Francisco on Friday night.



The incident unfolded during the Chase Center show, a stop on Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour" alongside 21 Savage, when an audience member tossed a copy of the rapper's own poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, at him mid-performance.

The One Dance hitmaker smoothly snatched the book from the air with a one-handed catch, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Drake, known for his wit, couldn't resist a response to the fan responsible for the toss.

He quipped, "You're lucky I'm quick," before adding with a smile, "I would've had to beat your a-- if that hit me in the face."

Drake, has become accustomed to the unexpected while on stage during his current tour, which kicked off in early July.

Although he doesn't necessarily invite these items on stage, there seems to be a peculiar trend emerging.