Kanye West forced to marry Bianca Censori?

American rapper Kanye West sent shock waves around the world as he secretly married Bianca Censori during a 'private ceremony' in Beverly Hills in January, just weeks after finalising his divorce from his children's mother Kim Kardashian.



Though it's not clear how long the 46-year-old rapper and Yeezy architect, 28, have known each other or how long they had been dating, but it's confirmed Bianca joined Kanye's Yeezy company in November 2020.

Bianca, who allegedly came from a gangster family, was listed as Head of Architecture after obtaining a Master's in building design at Melbourne University in Australia. It is unclear weather she still works for her husband's clothing company.

Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori is reportedly daughter of Elia Censori, who was convicted for the possession of drugs.

Bianca's father "Elia 'Leo' Censori had a hard jail time after being convicted in 1982 on a charge of allegedly possessing a prohibited import (heroin) and sentenced to five years with a minimum of three," according to Daily Mail.

The outlet has also claimed that "Leo is the brother of Eris Censori - a notorious gangland killer once dubbed 'Melbourne's Al Capone.'"

Eris, Bianca's uncle, was reportedly sentenced to death in Western Australia for a murder, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

The new revelations about Kanye's current wife have given birth to many questions about the Strong hitmaker's relationship with Bianca.

Kanye's divorce from Kim, and sudden wedding to his employee set tongues wagging, with some asking: "Has Kanye West been threatened or forced to marry Bianca?"

While another said: He's unaware of her partner's family background before starting a romantic journey with her, and it does not matter at all to him and anyone else where she belongs to."

Few others believe, "Whatever, but it's sure Kanye now sees things from Bianca's eyes."

However, everyone in Kanye's circle feels that they are the hit duo and perfect for each other. Bianca is a also known making big decisions that benefit Ye, Yeezy and ultimately her.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relationship Timeline

Kim and Kanye began started dating in 2012, became engaged in 2013 and wed in May 2014 in Italy after they had already welcomed their eldest daughter North. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from her former spouse after almost seven years of marriage. The two share four children.



A year before the end of his seven-year marriage, the father-of-four hired Censori as an architectural designer at Yeezy. Last year, Kanye paid tribute to his 'wife' by releasing the track, Censori Overload. In the lyrics he revealed that he stayed celibate before tying the knot, singing: 'And The Bible said, I can't have any more sex 'til marriage'.