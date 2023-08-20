Adele addresses caffeine withdrawal symptoms after quitting coffee for a week

File Footage

Adele has recently addressed her severe caffeine withdrawal symptoms after she stops drinking coffee for a week.



According to The Sun, the Hello hitmaker revealed to her Las Vegas audience that she has given up her favourite hot drink this week but admitted that it’s way harder than stopping smoking.

Adele pointed out that adrenaline and caffeine “must be the same thing as she always feels better after taking to the stage” and now after quitting, she suffers from “migraines” and “shakes”.

She told fans, “I decided this week to stop drinking coffee and I've had a migraine all week.”

Adele mentioned she had a “splitting headache for two days” because she cut it out.

“My head was pounding. It was like there was a drill inside my head. It was a lot,” stated the Easy On Me crooner.

Adele drew comparison between coffee and cigarettes, commenting, “It was harder than giving up cigarettes, harder than when you want to stop drinking.”

“I'm disgusted by what these withdrawal symptoms are. I'm not giving in now,” added the Skyfall singer.

Adele also opened up that per day she would drink about “25 decafs to trick her brain into thinking” she was injecting coffee.

“Caffeine and adrenaline must be the same thing because the minute I came on stage and you all started singing back at me, my headache has gone a little bit,” shared the 35-year-old.

Adele added, “So, if you see me having the shakes, don't worry. Don't be concerned. I've also been trying to fix it with sugar.”

Earlier in 2015, Adele also opened up about her smoking habit in an interview with The Sun.

“I’d probably have died from a smoking-related illness and I think that’s really bad. If I was dying from lung cancer I would have potentially given it to myself and that wouldn’t be something I’d be proud of,” she said.