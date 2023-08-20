Victoria Beckham marks David Beckham’s first-ever club win: ‘couldn’t be prouder’

Victoria Beckham showed her unrelenting support to husband David Beckham as his club won its first title in its five-year history.

The former athlete, who co-owns the club Inter Miami with Jorge Mas and Jose Mas, recently roped in even-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, to the club.

During the Saturday’s game, 2023 Leagues Cup campaign, Messi scored a crucial goal taking down Nashville SC on penalties, hence winning the club its first-ever title.

To mark the special moment, the former Spice Girl took to her Instagram, and shared a few happy highlights from the night.

In the carousel shared, David could be seen crouched next to the trophy with his son, Cruz. While Victoria and their daughter Harper next to the boys.



The former England captain also posed with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and in the end, he was seen beaming posing with his proud wife.

“Wow! What a night in Nashville!!!!” captioned Victoria. “We couldn’t be prouder @davidbeckham we love you so much xxxx CHAMPIONS @intermiamicf @cruzbeckham #harperseven”

In video clips shared on the internet, a sweet moment was captured between the star player, Messi, and the Beckhams as he scored the winning goal.

After an on-field pile-on with his Miami teammates, Messi reached out to hug an ecstatic David and Victoria. The fashion designer shared the moment on her IG Story.

Victoria has been sharing highlights with her fans of David Beckham’s journey from Day 1 of the league matches.

Apart from gushing over his professional achievements, the proud wife has also been glimpsing fans into their trip with two of their kids, Cruz and Harper.

Just last week, the family visited Canada to try an exhilarating water-skiing experience. In her IG Stories, the Beckhams poked fun at their kids and themselves as they struggled to get the hang of the sport. Meanwhile, Victoria could not help but compliment her beau over how quickly he is good at skiing.

Days before the winning match, the party of four enjoyed a low-key family lunch at the swanky Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano, Italy.