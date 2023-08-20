Chad Michael Murray welcomes third child with wife, Sarah Roemer

Chad Michael Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, grew their brood by one more, as they welcomed their third baby last week.

Roemer took to Instagram to share the happy news via Instagram, adding that they welcomed a baby girl.

“Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love!” she wrote on IG. “Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast.”

The One Tree Hill alum, 41, re-posted Roemer’s Instagram in an Instagram Story, writing with a heart emoji, “Heart full. #family.”



The news comes one month after the couple announced that they’ll soon be adding another member to their family. Murray had shared a photo of his wife, as she showed off her growing bump, whilst smiling at her beau.



Murray continued to gush over the pregnancy news in his Instagram story, writing that he and Roemer are going to “need a bigger car.”

“Minivan time,” the A Cinderella Story star wrote atop the photo of his wife, adding, “3rd little one on the way.”

Murray and Roemer, met while filming the Crackle original TV series, Chosen, which streamed between 2013 and 2014. In January 2015, Murray secretly tied the knot with her.

The couple shares an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter together.