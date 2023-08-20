Kristin Chenoweth mourns loss of 'angel' birth mom: 'Loved her light'

Kristin Chenoweth had known her birth mom for over ten years

Kristin Chenoweth has announced the death of her biological mother, Lynn.

Taking to Instagram Saturday, Aug. 19, the Broadway star posted several photos of her mother across her life alongside a heartfelt caption.

“The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn,” wrote Chenoweth. “The ten plus years I knew her were magic. So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her.”

The Holidate actress was adopted by a couple Junie and Jerry when she was only five days old.

“In her belly, I became fans of Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and, of course, Billy Ethridge - my bio dad. The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today,” Kristin continued.

“Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was. I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed tell her “thank you.”



“Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day! We didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end. I will miss her till the end of my days. But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, “start singing Babygirl!” added the 55-year-old multi-hyphenate star. “And I will.”

Kristin did not reveal the cause of death.