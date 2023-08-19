Who is Vivek Ramaswamy - Indian-American Republican candidate?

Vivek Ramaswamy, 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. AFP/File

Indian-American Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is gaining attention as a Republican candidate for the upcoming US Presidential primaries.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, to parents who migrated from Kerala, India, the 35-year-old Indian-American lawmaker has a unique background. He studied at Harvard University and later obtained a law degree from Yale University. Currently married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an Assistant Professor at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Vivek Ramaswamy has been making waves in both business and politics.

Notably, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences in 2014, leading it to become a prominent player in the biotech industry. The company achieved successful clinical trials across various disease areas, ultimately gaining FDA approval for its products. Additionally, he's been behind the establishment of several successful ventures in the healthcare and technology sectors.

A key aspect of his campaign lies in his clear stance on China, which he views as the top threat to the United States. He advocates for a complete separation from China, stressing economic independence. His policy proposal includes strengthening trade relationships with countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea.

Vivek Ramaswamy is also recognised as an author, having penned "Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam." This work has led to him being dubbed "the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc" by The New Yorker.

However, it's worth noting that Ramaswamy is not without controversy. He currently faces two lawsuits from former employees of his company, Strive Asset Management. The employees allege that they were pressured into violating securities laws and faced mistreatment while working at the company. These legal challenges have added a layer of complexity to his journey as a presidential candidate.

Despite these challenges, Vivek Ramaswamy remains steadfast in his pursuit of the Republican nomination. He is currently polling third, following Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. With the upcoming debate in Wisconsin, he will have an opportunity to present his ideas and platform alongside his fellow candidates.