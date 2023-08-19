Prince Albert of Monaco's son offers peek into his peaceful upbringing and future aspirations

Alexandre Grimaldi, the son of Prince Albert of Monaco. histoiresroyales.fr

Alexandre Grimaldi, the son of Prince Albert of Monaco, has provided a rare glimpse into his upbringing and his thoughts on the road ahead.

Approaching his 20th birthday, Alexandre reflected on his serene childhood, attributing it to his attentive and caring parents. Talking to the French magazine Point de Vue in an exclusive interview, he appreciates his parents' benevolence and describes himself as fortunate for his peaceful upbringing.

Currently pursuing a business major at an English university, Alexandre revealed his practical approach to life's choices and the pivotal role that education plays in his journey. He highlighted the importance of finishing his university studies as his primary commitment. Although he is aware of the expectations surrounding his role in Monaco's future, Alexandre humorously brushed off the question, indicating that he's in no rush to make decisions.

Born to Prince Albert, 65, and Nicole Coste, 51, Alexandre's life has been marked by privacy, away from the public eye. While constitutionally barred from ascending the Monegasque throne, Alexandre and his half-sister, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 31, have embraced their connection to the royal family. Despite the circumstances of his birth, Alexandre is resolute in his belief in his legitimacy and voluntary recognition by his father.

Environmental issues hold a prominent place in Alexandre's concerns, mirroring the outlook of many young people today. He expressed interest in engaging in charitable work to contribute positively to society. Alongside his academic pursuits, Alexandre also discussed the allure of the business world and the potential for collaboration with entrepreneurial friends.

Amid the family's ties to glamour through his grandmother, the iconic Grace Kelly, Alexandre's own foray into the world of fashion took an interesting turn. While he once contemplated runway modeling, the pandemic and personal maturation shifted his priorities. Despite this, he remains open to the idea of representing prestigious brands as an ambassador if it aligns with his values and image.