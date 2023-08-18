Olivia Rodrigo makes history as youngest ever artist to receive Brit Billion Award

Olivia Rodrigo has recently made history after becoming the youngest ever singer to receive Brit Billion Award.



On Thursday, the songstress was honoured with the award for achieving one billion UK streams for her new album Guts, which is also recognised by the Official Charts Company

The singer, who is currently promoting her album Guts in London, is not the only one who received the award.

Launched in May, the Brit Billion Award has also been conferred on to other notable artists including Swedish pop group Abba, British band Coldplay, R&B superstar Mariah Carey and the late singer Whitney Houston.

Not only that, other recipients of the award were Lana Del Rey, Queen, Becky Hill, and James Arthur, Rita Ora, Lewis Capaldi and Ellie Goulding.

Meanwhile, Olivia had previously secured prestigious awards including The Recording Industry Association of America platinum certified song, Drivers Licence, which she sang at the Brit Awards in June 2021.

The singer was also honoured with the International Song of the Year at the awards ceremony for Good 4 U in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Olivia was also recognised as the first female solo artist with her three UK top five singles included Good 4 U, Deja Vu and Traitor following the release of her album Sour in 2021.

Moreover, the songstress’ recently released pop rock song, titled Vampire achieved second position in the UK charts.