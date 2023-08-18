 
close
Friday August 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

VIDEO: Shahid Afridi introduces daughters to Suniel Shetty in heartwarming exchange

Former Pakistani skipper asks his little daughter to “say Assalamualaikum” to Hera Pheri actor

By Sohail Imran
August 18, 2023

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi introduced his daughters to Bollywood’s legendary actor Suniel Shetty, as seen in an endearing video that went viral on the internet.

The former Pakistani skipper exchanged pleasantries with the Indian actor in a heartfelt exchange that took place the United States.

Both can be seen delighted in a jubilant conversation in the video. Afridi then introduced her two daughters to Shetty.

Afridi’s two daughters had a heartening exchange with the Hera Pheri actor.

The former Pakistani skipper also asked his little one to “say Assalamualaikum” to the Bollywood actor.