Imran Khan gets 'special tribute' by fan after he drops hint about his 'comeback'

Imran Khan dropped an hint that he might make his comeback with 'Luck 2'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who stepped away from the industry a few years ago, received an overwhelming tribute by a fan after he dropped a hint of making a comeback to the silver screen.

Khan's fan made a random video which spoke about how underrated the actor is, however, couples still consider watching I Hate Luv Storys on movie dates.

“In a world where Imran Khan needs one million likes to make a movie and not the realization that each time a couple has a movie date, they think of watching I Hate Luv Storys", the video mentioned.

The fan named Ishpreet Balbir, who is a famous poet and influencer, also said through the video: "Every time a group of friends gets together to watch a movie, their go-to choice is Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. An Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu gives hope to a confused introvert kid learning how to be an adult that there is someone for everyone."

"When we simp for someone we play Kahin Toh on loop. Maybe we have turned the world into a place where love is counted. Maybe validation comes with numbers. Maybe life isn’t all sweet and hopeful like those Imran Khan movies."

The video left the Delhi Belly actor amazed. He replied to the fan with a message in which he mentioned that he had no idea that anyone would still care so much to reach out to him.



“The truth is, it was never about a million likes. I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn’t count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward

"After all this time, I didn’t think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believe in me. Your love humbles me."

Imran Khan was last seen in film Katti Batti in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut. As per the reports of India Today, the actor is currently working on the sequel of his popular film Luck.