Sophie Turner pranks husband Joe Jonas with 'Mr Perfectly fine' bracelet

Joe Jonas may not be "perfectly fine" in the aftermath of Sophie Turner's epic yet funny prank.



The Game of Thrones actress shared a number of images from the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, including the cunning manner she mocked her spouse.

Turner, 27, showed off her colourful friendship bracelets in the second slide, one of which said "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

The song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" was featured as a bonus track on Fearless (Taylor's Version) and is popularly assumed to be about Jonas, 34.



Turner posted "it's not NOT a bop" on Instagram after its debut in 2021.

Swift, 33, quickly shared her response, drawing homage to Turner's Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark.

"Forever bending the knee to the of the north," Swift wrote back.

Swift and Jonas apparently dated for a few months in 2008, and she asserted he broke up with her over the phone during a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that year.

Swift was touring to promote her Fearless album at the time, and she told Ellen DeGeneres that the song Forever & Always was about Jonas. In 2019, she apologised for the onscreen breakup remarks.

Furthermore, Jonas and Turner responded to fan questions at a TikTok Live in August 2022, including disclosing their favourite Taylor Swift album. "1989 hands down, the best," Turner replied adding, "although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?" Turner asked Jonas.

"That's pretty cool," the singer replied. "And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!"