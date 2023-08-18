Will Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco be able to play in MLB again?

Probe puts Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco's MLB career in doubt. bleacherreport.com

Tampa Bay Rays' star shortstop, Wander Franco, is facing uncertainty about his future in Major League Baseball (MLB) amid ongoing investigations into his alleged involvement with a minor.

The investigation, initiated earlier this week due to social media rumours, has raised serious concerns regarding Franco's playing career.



MLB began its inquiry after speculations emerged on social media suggesting that Franco might have been engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. These allegations prompted the league to launch its own investigation into the matter on Sunday.

In a recent update, baseball insider Héctor Gómez has revealed information from a reliable source, suggesting that Wander Franco's return to MLB is "very unlikely". The source, well-versed in the situation, expressed that ongoing investigations directly implicate Wander Franco in the accusations, making a comeback to professional baseball doubtful.

Franco, aged 22, had a notable season with the Tampa Bay Rays, participating in 112 games and delivering a batting average of .281. He also showcased his prowess by hitting 17 home runs, accumulating 58 RBIs, and successfully stealing 30 bases. Notably, he earned a spot on the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

The investigation holds significant implications for Franco, who signed an impressive 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays in November 2021. This contract marked a significant milestone in the team's history, considering its limited budget for player acquisitions.

While the investigations remain ongoing, Wander Franco's playing career is hanging in the balance. The situation has garnered attention not only from MLB but also from local authorities in the Dominican Republic. As authorities work diligently to gather evidence, the young player's future in the league remains uncertain.