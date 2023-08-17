‘Chucky' Season 3 premiere date set at Syfy, USA Network

The third season of Chucky is scheduled to debut on Syfy and USA Network on October 4.



The killer doll announced the news from a podium in Washington, D.C. Chucky tells the assembled reporters to be quiet at an “aggressive” light-hearted news conference.

“I’m here to announce to you dips**ts- that Season 3 of my show, Chucky, will return on Oct. 4. And I will not rest until every single one of you f***ers watch it,” he says.

Answering one reporter’s question of what the season is about, Chucky replied: “D.C. is gonna get chucked up.”

Another questioned whether Season 3 would feature Devon Sawa, who has three separate roles in the first two seasons, Chucky denied even knowing who that is.

Chucky was also asked what he thinks about other horror dolls like M3GAN getting movies. He said, “I’d say this is not a movie. I already did seven movies. This is a TV show. What kind of a sh***y question is that?”

Chucky chronicles the horrific exploits of the infamous killer doll. Along his journey to spread dread and mayhem, he encounters archenemies, former allies, and fresh prey.

Chucky now seeks retribution against those he believes were responsible for the failure of his evil plan to infiltrate America's children's hospitals in Season 1: surviving teenagers Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), as well as his former girlfriend Tiffany, who is now his sworn foe.

On October 4, at 9 p.m., Chucky Season 3 premieres on Peacock. New SurrealEstate episodes air on Syfy at 10 p.m.

The movie Chucky is made by UCP, with Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe serving as executive producers.