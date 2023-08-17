Sweden raises terrorist alert to second-highest after Quran desecrations

A police officer on a Segway patrol at Sweden´s parliament Riksdagen as the terror threat level in Sweden was raised to four on a five-point scale on August 17, 2023, following recent Quran burnings.—AFP

Sweden's national security service Thursday raised its terrorist alert to the second-highest level, warning that the threat of attack could persist for a long time after the state allowed the desecration of the Quran that outraged Muslims.



The recent months have witnessed anti-Islam activists carrying out acts of burning and defacement of multiple copies of the Quran.

These actions have raised concern across Denmark and Sweden, prompting both countries to tighten their border controls in anticipation of potential retaliation from enraged individuals.

The SAPO security service in Sweden has raised its warning level from 3 to 4 on a threat scale ranging from 1 to 5, citing a substantial "high threat."

This shift underscores a shift in perception from Sweden being a potential target for terrorist attacks to now being classified as a priority target.

SAPO's head, Charlotte von Essen, conveyed this shift during a news conference and pointed out the heightened menace posed by "violent Islamist actors," indicating an escalation in the past year.

Global alerts have also been sounded by Britain and the United States, cautioning their citizens about travelling to Sweden due to the looming potential for terrorist activities amid ongoing protests in both Sweden and neighbouring Denmark, both of which have traditionally upheld liberal values and permitted robust religious criticism.

The contentious act of desecrating the Quran, which holds immense significance for Muslims, is viewed as a serious offence warranting severe consequences.

This recent escalation in threat reminds us of Sweden's history, with the most notable terrorist attack occurring in 2017 when an individual affiliated with the Islamic State executed a vehicular assault, resulting in five fatalities.

As Sweden grapples with this evolving situation, the heightened alert underscores the need for continued vigilance and proactive security measures to safeguard the nation and its citizens.