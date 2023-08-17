Woking murder: Are Sara Sharif's killers in Pakistan? NCA, Surrey police launch probe

The 10-year-old Sara Sharif killed in Surrey.–Twitter@NormanBrennan

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) has officially joined Surrey Police to investigate the murder of a ten-year-old girl Sara Sharif.

Sara's body was discovered inside her family residence in Woking, Surrey, on the 10th of August, prompting a joint effort between law enforcement agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding her untimely as well as mysterious death.

The NCA has taken the lead in publicly disclosing Sara Sharif's identity as the victim of this heinous crime. The agency's involvement is to fasten the investigative process.

The probe has taken an international twist with the discovery that three individuals known to Sara had left for Pakistan just a day before her body was found. Detectives from Surrey Police are interested in talking to these individuals.

While progress is underway in the UK, communication with Pakistani authorities has been established to an extent.

Notably, British officials have yet to initiate a formal request for assistance in this investigation, and complications arise due to the absence of a formal extradition agreement between the two countries.

As the investigative process unfolds, a post-mortem examination, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, is anticipated to provide critical insights into the circumstances leading to Sara Sharif's death.

The collaborative efforts between the NCA and Surrey Police, coupled with the international dimensions of the case, signify a resolute commitment to securing justice for Sara and her grieving family.