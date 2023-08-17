What is the fee structure for e-passports in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports under the Ministry of Interior has announced the fee structure of its recently-launched e-passports facility, which will now be available from all passport offices across the country.
The facility was launched in the federal capital earlier this year.
Speaking at the launch in June, then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah had announced that the facility — previously available to diplomatic and government officials — would be extended to residents of Islamabad initially and then to other countries.
On July 25, the directorate took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the first-ever passport applied through Inland Online Application had been printed and shipped.
Today, the directorate has issued the fee schedule for e-passports, which is as follows:
The fee schedule has come into effect from August 16, the schedule announced.
