Kim Kardashian turns into Willy Wonka after fans roast her for new bob

Kim Kardashian drew comparisons to Willy Wonka and Lord Farquaad in her latest video

Congratulations are in order for Kim Kardashian after fans sarcastically lauded her for launching her own 'chocolate factory'.

After the Skims founder shared a video on her Instagram of herself promoting her shapewear line, fans could not help but notice the reality TV star’s new hair.

While the star is known to switch up her looks every now and then, her most recent change got many making hilarious remarks.

Showing off her blunt bob cut, Twitter users began drawing comparisons of her to Johnny Depp's Willy Wonka as well as Shrek villain Lord Farquaad.

Screenshots of Kim's new look saw fans make jokes as many referenced the two fictional short-haired characters.

"And when she sends an Ogre and his donkey companion to save Fiona from her dragons keep, then what?" joked one user.

"Okkkk Lord Kimquaad!" tweeted another person.

"Kim rockin that Lard Farquaad a** Bob [sic]!" another pointed out.

"And when she starts running a Chocolate Factory. What then?" added another poster.

"I thought timothee chalamet was playing wonka," another user wrote.

"You see im something of a magician, inventor and chocolate maker [sic]," one person said, imagining her speaking as Willy Wonka.

"Congrats on the chocolate factory Kim!!!" a fan joked.