Drake and Sexyy Red confirm relationship with PDA photos?

Drake and Sexyy Red apparently confirmed romance with intimate snaps which clearly shows that they are more than just friends.

Drake, 36, previously set tongues wagging that he was dating the American rapper, 25 when he planted a kiss on her cheek in a sweet snap in July.

In a whirlwind of speculation and rumours, the couple has seemingly confirmed their relationship by posing for more cosy snaps on It's A Blur tour stop in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Sexyy Red referred to Drake as 'her man' in the caption of the images, sending her fans into overdrive in the comments section.

In the snap, Sexyy Red - whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry - showcased her peachy bottom in a pair of tight-fitting hotpants.

They first sparked relationship rumours when Drake shared a cosy photo with Sexyy Red on Instagram in July.

The hitmaker— who was spotted out with a mystery woman the night prior — was captured planting a kiss on the red-haired vixen's cheek as they hung out in a club.

They were seated closely beside one another on a couch and Drake kept one arm wrapped around her for the photo.

'Just met my rightful wife,' captioned Drake, who made sure to tag Sexyy Red.

Sexyy Red is from St Louis and she achieved mainstream success after her single Pound Town went viral on platforms like TikTok and Instagram earlier this year.

Drake's love life is ever a mystery as just last month he appeared to suggest that he was dating singer Lilah Pi after he gushed about her in a birthday post.



