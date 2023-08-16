Riley Keough Reacts with love to Stevie Nicks’ Praise for ‘Daisy Jones and the six’

Riley Keough is flattered as Stevie Nicks praises her performance on Daisy Jones and the six.



The Fleetwood Mac musician watched the full Amazon Prime series a second time and openly praised Riley Keough as well as the show itself.

"Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time," Stevie captioned an Instagram post. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story."

The series hit near to heart for Stevie, and she wishes Christine McVie, a fellow Fleetwood Mac member who passed away in November 2022, had been able to watch it as well.

"It was very emotional for me," she added. "I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."

Riley, who portrays lead vocalist Daisy, reacted to the post with heart-eyed, astonished, and praying-hand emojis. She wasn't the only person from the show to comment; Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone both used heart emojis.



Reese Witherspoon, whose production company Hello Sunshine created the sitcom, added her praise as well, writing, "Oh my stars, Stevie!! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!"

Despite being based on a novel, not all of the specifics from the book have been adapted to the small screen.