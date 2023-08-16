Nick, Kevin Jonas ask fans to ‘show Joe Jonas love’ on 34 birthday

Joe Jonas turns 34; and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas wished him turning another year older.



Kevin Jonas, 35, took it to his social media and posted “Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!” Kevin shared a black and white photo of two while taking a quick stroll towards the stage, grinning, as fans cheered them in the background. The brother also asked of his 4.9 million Instagram followers to shower some love.

Nick Jonas, 30, also celebrated big brother’s birthday by sharing a carousel of photos of the sweet moments. In one photo, the two were seen smiling as Nick passed a Pokémon ball shaped cake with ignited candles.



“Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother,” Nick wrote, alongside a black and white photo of the two performing together.

Joe took the photo of the Pokémon cake over a birthday meal with family and friends. "I am very lucky," he captioned the recap. There were photos of his parents and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra in the merry carousel.

Sophie Turner, Joe's wife, uploaded number of pictures individually of her and hubby as part of birthday wish on her Instagram Story.



One photo showed the pair, who married in 2019, hanging around with their buddies. Another showed the two couples snuggling up to one another and leaning in for a kiss. Turner wrote, "Happy Birthday handsome," over a photograph of them posing for a mirror selfie in matching striped pajamas in the final photo.



