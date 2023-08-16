Stevie Nicks speaks out on Daisy Jones & the Six portrayal of Lindsay Buckingham romance

Daisy Jones & the Six was inspired by Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks has given her much-anticipated stamp of approval to Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones & the Six for the second time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley [Keough] seamlessly, soon became my story,” wrote Nicks on Twitter.

“It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me.

“I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it,” the Gypsy songstress added. “Hopefully it will continue.”

Based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the romantic-drama is an autobiographical narration of the characters’ time in the eponymous band, encompassing professional success intertwined with personal chaos.

Reid previously confirmed the story was loosely inspired by the real-life story of one of the greatest bands in history, Fleetwood Mac.

"I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh,” she shared.

While there were quite a handful of storylines to go by in the rock band, the author was particularly confounded by the love story of Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham, who managed to launch Fleetwood Mac to fame despite – or because – of their split.