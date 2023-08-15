Snow White star Rachel Zegler under fire for 'woke' comments

File Footage





Disney's live action remake of Snow White has already gone off a rocky start after its lead actress Rachel Zegler was marred with social media controversy.

Clips of Zegler made rounds online which left more than a few ruffled feathers as her comments regarding the film were less than savoury.

Sound bites revealed that Zegler casually suggested her co-star Andrew Burnap, who essays the role of Prince Charming, to be cut from the film altogether.

Another sound bite revealed Zegler's point of view in which she described the remake version of Snow White as one who does not need a prince to save her and that she strives to become a leader.

"I just mean that it’s no longer 1937," Zegler said.

"We absolutely wrote a 'Snow White' that ... she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

"We have a different approach to what I'm sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie," she said.

"It's really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful."

She even pulled a joke saying that the scenes featuring Prince Charming "could get cut," adding: "Who knows? It’s Hollywood, baby."

"I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious," she said.