ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should conduct delimitations of constituencies in a transparent way, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said on Tuesday.
A two-member apex bench, headed by the CJP Bandial, was hearing petitions against delimitations of provincial constituencies PS 7, 8, and 9 Shikarpur, which were challenged in the apex court in 2018.
During the hearing, the top judge said that the matter of delimitations of constituencies had been brought up in the top court several times and that it was a matter of public interest.
“Election commission should conduct delimitations in a transparent manner,” the top judge said asserting that if the tapedar modifies the circle even slightly, it can affect the votes a candidate receives.
Furthermore, CJP Bandial inquired when were the general elections being held. To this, the Director General (Law) Muhammad Arshad shrugged his shoulders.
“As yet, no date for the elections has been decided. The election commission should resolve all issues before the polls,” the CJP said.
“This matter is more sensitive in Sindh. Grievances often come forth that delimitations in the province were not correct,” he added.
After hearing the arguments, the SC referred the matter back to the electoral body.
