Interim PM decides to form small cabinet, review profiles personally

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — Twitter/@PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Since taking charge as Pakistan's eighth caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has sped up consultations for the formation of the interim cabinet, Geo News reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The interim PM has decided to form a small cabinet and personally review the profiles of all possible candidates, the sources said, adding that he expressly wished that his protocol be kept to a minimum.

According to the sources, his decision was based on his desire to avoid incurring unnecessary expenses or making people suffer.

"I don't want to put more burden on the country suffering from economic problems," the caretaker prime minister told his friends, according to the sources.

Furthermore, the sources also shared that the names of caretaker ministers under consideration include former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, former civil servant Shoaib Suddle, former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ahsan Bhoon, former senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, and former police IG and acclaimed columnist Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema.



Moreover, former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani is likely to be given the portfolio of the Ministry of Information, the sources said.

A day earlier, Kakar — a former senator and a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — took oath as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan to see the country through to the general elections which are due in months.

Sources told The News on Monday that Principal Secretary to Prime Minister (PSPM) Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, former advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, and joint secretary Mohib Ali had been retained by the interim PM.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Arshad Muneer Khan, who has been promoted to grade-21, would be posted as principal information officer (PIO).

Military Secretary (MS) to Prime Minister Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz would also continue to perform his duties in his current administrative post.

Deliberations for the caretaker federal cabinet would commence today with the possibility of it being announced later this week, sources said.