Georgia jury returns 10 indictments in Donald Trump elections case

Media cameras are shown set up in front of the Fulton County Courthouse on August 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. — AFP

After a day-long hearing of former US President Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case, Georgia grand jury returned 10 indictments Monday to Fulton County court clerk Che Alexander.

She confirmed that she was handed with indictments however, she did not reveal who was indicted, indicating that it could be the charges pertaining to other people and Donald Trump.

TV cameras captured Judge Robert McBurney signing documents after they were handled in the clerk's office, however, the images of the paperwork were captured before the judge gave his signature, according to US media.



"The paperwork containing indictments approved by a grand jury that heard the Trump election case Monday will be processed within the next one to three hours," Fulton County District Attorney’s office told CNN.

"A news conference by the district attorney, Fani Willis, will take place tonight after the papers are processed," her office told CNN.

Before indictments were handed up by the grand jury, Alexander told reporters that it could take her office as long as three hours to process any indictments before they are unsealed and made available to the public.



Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023. — AFP

An eventual indictment against Trump would be the fourth brought against the 77-year-old Republican this year and could lead to the first televised trial of a former president — a watershed moment in US history — likely featuring charges typically used to bring down mobsters.



President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020.

The Republican candidate has repeatedly denied all the charges against him calling them politically motivated to throw him out of the race against the Democrat Joe Biden.

Donald Trump was the US president from 2017 to 2021 and is now campaigning for the White House once again, leading a crowded field of candidates.

Trump has proclaimed his innocence and called the cases a "witch hunt" against him.

While his interview with Fox News on July 19, Trump said that the Department of Justice "has become a weapon for Democrats."

He also criticised Jack Smith calling him a "deranged prosecutor".