No more shorts for women as North Korea issues new diktat

This picture taken during the period from August 3 to August 5, 2023 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 6, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a new series of firearm. AFP

North Korea's latest move has sparked outrage as women are now forbidden from wearing shorts due to their classification as "capitalist fashion."

Despite temperatures soaring over 30 degrees Celsius, the authoritarian regime enforces the ban under the Rejection of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act, citing concerns about "socialist etiquette." Meanwhile, the ban is not applicable to men so they can continue wearing shorts.

The decision adds to the ongoing list of restrictive measures in the country. North Korea, led by Kim Jong Un, has long suppressed basic freedoms, denying citizens their right to express opinions, gather publicly, and practice religion. Human rights groups have repeatedly highlighted the use of secretive political prison camps, where dissenters face severe punishment, including torture and forced labor.

The ban has been met with resistance from women who perceive it as a discriminatory practice. Many question why men are exempt from this restriction, raising concerns about gender inequality. For a country already grappling with economic challenges and stringent living conditions, this ban adds another layer of control over citizens' lives.

Kim Jong Un's leadership has seen a focus on military advancements, with a strong emphasis on nuclear and missile capabilities. This stance has led to increasing tensions with the international community, particularly the United States and neighbouring South Korea.

While North Korea remains isolated from the global technological and economic advancements, the recent ban on women's shorts exemplifies the regime's determination to maintain strict control over daily life choices, further highlighting the stark disparities between North Korea and other nations in the region.