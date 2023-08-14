David Beckham shows full support to Nicola Peltz amid her tragic loss

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have lost one of their beloved dogs.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday the heartbroken couple revealed the sad news that their dog Bear had passed away.

Sharing photos and memories of their years with the pooch, the couple admitted they were heartbroken.

'We miss you so much bear x you were such an amazing dog. We love you x.' Brooklyn, 24, wrote.

Nicola, who had had Bear since she was a teenager, also shared her own tribute with a photo of their dog as a puppy, writing: 'Bear, I can't believe we don't get to hug you one more time. I love you more than I could ever express. I miss you so much. Thank you for loving me.'

On Sunday, Nicola, 28, added more photos to Instagram of Bear swimming in the ocean, and wrote: 'There are never words to capture this heartbreak.'

'Bear, I am so lucky I got to grow up with you by my side. Thank you for loving all of us so deeply. I hate that you're gone I miss you so much.'

The post prompted a sweet message from her father-in-law David Beckham, who commented: 'My favourite everyone loved Bear.'

Brooklyn and Nicola have been enjoying a summer break in Europe, travelling around Saint Tropez.

Brooklyn and Nicola enjoyed their holiday in the French Riviera with the Peltz side of the family, with the Beckham clan have been in Miami for David's Inter Miami FC team.

It comes after Brooklyn shared a sweet tribute to his actress wife Nicola as they celebrated their third engagement anniversary.