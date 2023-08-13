Prince Harry sends a message to King Charles, Prince William?

Prince Harry, who's currently touring Asia for charity without his wife Meghan Markle, has seeming sent a message to his father King Charles and brother Prince William, saying "my life is charity, always has been, always will be."

At the ISPS summit, Harry praised the "warmth, compassion and generosity" of the Japanese people and said that he would "happily live here if you’d have me." he added: "My life is charity, always has been, always will be."



Agreeing with the Duke’s self-analysis, Harry's pal and polo player Figueras noted to reporters: "He’s very committed. That’s what he is. It’s in his DNA and that’s why I like him so much."

With his statement, Harry appeared assuring his father and brother that he would follow in his elders' footsteps to help the suffering community even being away from them.

While, some royal fans and experts appeared giving it another angle as they think the Prince is trying to win his royal relatives' support back, and trying to convince that he won't disgrace them in future.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex was all smiles and laughter in the Singapore limelight as he played in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, a sporting event he set up which aims to raise money for children affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS.



Prince Harry's pal Figueras, speaking to reporters after the game, appeared expressing his and Harry's feelings about their loved ones.



He said: "We miss our wives very much," adding that "this was a very short trip, although it’s a few days, it’s a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here."



The Argenitian polo professional also spoke of his experience to spend time with harry, saying: "Being able to spend so much time together has been a wonderful thing.