Is Neymar leaving Paris Saint-Germain?

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors during their friendly football match at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on August 3, 2023. — AFP

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward and Brazilian star footballer Neymar is steps close to reaching a deal of his transfer with Saudi Arabia after he was offered to leave the French club, according to an AFP report Sunday.

The 31-year-old player came to PSG in 2017 for a record 220 million euros ($241m) from Barcelona.

But the PSG forward was not in PSG's season-opener Saturday alongside Kylian Mbappe, and "no longer figures in the club or manager's plans", the report said citing a source close to the negotiation.

The reason Neymar was not part of the match — that ended in a goalless draw with Lorient — was because he was suffering from a "viral syndrome".

According to AFP, Neymar was in talks with a club from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League "who will then have to reach an agreement with PSG".

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Al-Hilal is the club that has made the offer for the Brazilian international.

Last month Al-Hilal made a 300-million-euro ($328 million) bid for Kylian Mbappe, though the 24-year-old reportedly refused to meet with officials from the club.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe looks on as he warms up before the French L1 football match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps in Auxerre, central France, on May 21, 2023. — AFP

The Brazilian striker underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, returning to join the French club on their pre-season tour of Asia.

PSG is in flux seeing the departure of Lionel Messi and French superstar Kylian Mbappe watching Saturday's game from the stands after being sidelined for several weeks amid an ongoing contract stand-off.

Neymar was conspicuous by his absence from the game at the Parc des Princes. His time at PSG has been blighted by a catalogue of injuries.

Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final he has often been sidelined for key games.

If Neymar does end up moving to Saudi Arabia he will join a growing list of top players lured to the oil-rich country since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January.