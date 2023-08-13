Meghan Markle and Prince Harry blasted by ex-pal for THIS ‘publicity stunt’

Meghan Markle’s ex-pal TV presenter Lizzie Cundy slammed the Sussexes for advertising their charity work and using it as publicity.

In an interview with Daily Star, Cundy said that it was a ‘shame’ that Prince Harry and Meghan are documenting every step in their ‘good work’ rather than doing it for its actual purpose.

The TV presenter, 54, became friends with the former Suits actress in 2013 after they bonded at a charity dinner together. Three years later, Meghan and Harry tied the knot in a big wedding held in Saint George’s chapel, Windsor.

“Look I’m gonna be honest with Meghan and Harry. Obviously, I knew Meghan before she got with Harry,” Cundy told the outlet.

“I just think it’s great they’re doing their charity work, but I just think it’s a bit of a shame to have to do it with the camera crew there.”

Mover, the former pal went on to brand the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, a “publicity stunt” and begged the couple refrain from filming their charity work too often.

“Why are they doing it? And I just think maybe do some good stuff without the cameras there for a pat on the back,” she continued. “They haven’t been seen together for a long time and I just think this is - shall I say - a publicity stunt, possibly?”

She also suggested the Sussexes to taken on the advice of music mogul Simon Cowell. “I think people know real things. Simon Cowell always says to me, ‘Be real because the audience can see through it.”

She added, “And I just think now people have seen through Meghan.”