Holly Willoughby set for massive pay bump with This Morning contract upgrade

Holly Willoughby may make millions in her revamped contract

This Morning host Holly Willoughby is set for a massive pay bump after her contract with ITV got revamped.

According to The Sun On Sunday, the television presenter, who is currently on vacation, is reportedly understood to receive a £300,000 pay-rise in her yearly salary which is reportedly £700,000, totaling her yearly salary to a million.

According to sources, the show’s executives were willing to push her yearly income to seven figures owing to the rocky aftermath that resulted in Phillip Schofield's exit.

According to sources, Willoughby will be hosting alongside Alison Hammond as the show's "dream team".

"Holly is at the heart of the show’s future and success and ITV execs want her to steer a steady ship out of a rocky year. It’ll be a strong start with Alison, kicking off as a dream team."

The source elaborate that the massive pay bump would acknowledge the television personality's "added responsibility" owing to her taking on more since Schofield's departure.

"Holly’s pay deal is up for negotiation in a few months so they are putting together a lucrative package that will reflect her added responsibility without Phil, and they are prepared to go up to £1million a year."

ITV reportedly spent £250,000 on giving the beleaguered show a glow up as it added a segment which involved doorstep makeovers.

"They are giving the show a massive push with really positive, fun stories, nothing dark or depressing," the source added.

"Producers will splash the cash on showbiz guests, and exclusive human interest stories. Viewers can expect lots of glitz and glamour. But Holly will definitely be the jewel in their crown."