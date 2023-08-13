Brad Pitt had a major role in Travis Scott’s new album ‘UPTOPIA’

Brad Pitt and Travis Scott may seem like an unlikely collaboration, but as it turns out, the Babylon actor played a major role in the rapper’s new album, UTOPIA.

The Sicko Mode rapper, 32, recorded his latest album, which dropped on July 28, at the Fight Club actor’s Miraval Studios in his 2,200-acre Château Miraval in the South of France.

The rapper’s new album features Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, Sza, Drake and 21 Savage, among others.

After the album was released, the official Instagram account posted a photo two days later of Scott recording in the studio. The IG verified account captioned it as, “"@travisscott making history.”

The Château Miraval has made plenty of headlines in the news given the legal dispute over it between Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



Miraval Studios is located on the property, which is an eight-hour drive south of Paris. The studio space is equipped with three editing booths for video and sound, production offices, a recording studio, kitchen, artist salon, two guest suites, a 115-foot saltwater pool and a rooftop that offers picturesque views of the opulent estate.

The dispute over the property began after Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

The exes first purchased the vineyard in 2008 before she sold her share in 2021 when her former investment company, Nouvel, sold it to Tenute del Mondo, which is part of the Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate Stoli Group.

Last month, the Eternals actress called out former husband over his claims that he “built” their Château Miraval business.

The papers went on to add that Pitt “looted” the business by spending the profit earned on foolish projects which included the renovations he did with a recording studio.