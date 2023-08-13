Karachi to stay cloudy today

A view of the cloudy sky in Karachi near sea view. — AFP/File

KARACHI: In welcome news for residents of Karachi, the port city's sky will remain completely cloudy during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Sunday.

Moreover, the weather forecaster added that strong winds from the southwest will blow in the city at a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h. There is also a possibility of intermittent drizzle.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 27.4°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to be 32°C.

Currently, the humidity ratio in the city is 81%, the PMD added.

Furthermore, most parts of the country may experience hot and humid weather during the next 12 hours.

However, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in northeast Punjab, the Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab, the Pothohar region, and AJK.

More rains

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued a fresh advisory sharing the weather forecast for two days. It shared that rain was likely in several parts of the country.

Taking to X, the NDMA wrote: "In order to remedy the possible dangers, the public should be notified in advance and safety measures should be publicized and the traffic towards sensitive areas should be systematically monitored.

"Keep machinery ready to deal with emergency situations. People living in low-lying areas that arrangements should be made for relocation."

In another Tweet, it added: "Rainfall can increase the flow of water in local rivers and cause urban flooding. The rivers and streams of Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to experience increased flow and increased likelihood of GLOF. Occurrence in dangerous mountain valleys."



The NDMA also warned yesterday: "There is a possibility of thundershowers in different parts of the country. Hot and humid weather with drizzle in coastal areas of Sindh. These rains may lead to floods and landslides in hilly areas of KP, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir."



