Brody Jenner takes a dig at Caitlyn Jenner's parenting following birth of baby girl

Brody Jenner is determined to unlearn certain parenting practices as he steps into the role of a father with the birth of his first child.

The Hills alum announced the birth of a baby girl with his fiancée Tia Blanco earlier this week.

In a YouTube video posted Thursday, Jenner revealed he is keen to parent their kid exactly the opposite of how he was brought up by his father then-Bruce Jenner, now-Caitlyn Jenner.

He explained that he didn’t share a good relationship with Jenner, noting she wasn’t there for him growing up.

Caitlyn shares Brody with Linda Thompson.

“I think that what I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up I didn’t have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce,” the reality star said in the video.

“[Caitlyn] wasn’t really around for me growing up. So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be and getting ready for the journey and just so very excited.”

He went on to gush about his fiancée, declaring she is the “absolute perfect person.”

“She is my better half,” he continued. “She is the most incredible woman I’ve ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it’s supposed to.”

Announcing the birth of their daughter on Instagram Thursday, the new dad wrote: “We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support.”