Billy Porter slams Anna Wintour's question, connection with Harry Styles' Vogue cover

Billy Porter expounds on Harry Styles' Vogue cover: unpacking his issue with representation.

Billy Porter conveyed his personal discomfort with the Vogue cover due to a prior conversation he had with Anna Wintour, Vogue's Editor-in-Chief.



Months before the December 2020 issue featuring Styles was published, Porter claimed he engaged in a Q&A session with Wintour.

Wintour had inquired about ways to enhance support for LGBTQ+ style pioneers.

"That b---- said to me at the end, 'How can we do better?' And I was so taken off guard that I didn't say what I should have said," he said.

Porter said what he should've responded was: "Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement."

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Billy Porter elaborated on his stance, suggesting that he was a pivotal figure in fostering the conversation around gender-fluid fashion.

He also criticized the magazine for selecting Styles, whom he described as "a straight white man," to be the first to grace the cover in such attire.



Billy Porter articulated that Harry Styles has not made any sacrifices in the same way as others within the LGBTQ+ community.

Although Porter publicly extended an apology to Styles subsequent to his initial comments, his recent interview indicates that he still harbors reservations about the Vogue cover's significance.

