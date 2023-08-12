Six killed during mass shooting near Durban, South Africa over missing ID

This representational picture shows a crime scene tape. — Unsplash/File

Six people were killed on Saturday in a mass shooting in Durban, South Africa, over a missing identity card, according to police, who have also said that they have launched a "massive manhunt" for at least four suspected gunmen involved in the shooting.

Police also revealed that the suspects went into a house in Umzali, KwaZulu-Natal, close to the eastern city of Durban on Friday night and killed four people — two inside the main structure, one in a backroom and another close to an outdoor toilet — in the most recent mass shooting to shake the nation.

A few metres away, two additional people were shot and killed inside a shack, and a third person was hurt, AFP reported.

Police spokesman Robert Netshiunda said that one of the suspects thought one of the victims had his identification since it had been dropped accidentally during a previous murder for which he was wanted, based on preliminary investigations, the BBC reported.

"It is believed that he was implicated and is wanted by police for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally," Netshiunda said.

Reports indicate the gunman believed one of the victims was in possession of the document, Netshiunda added.

Mass shootings are relatively common in South Africa, which has one of the world's highest murder rates.

South Africa's leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said the latest incident was a clear indication of the "total disregard" criminals have for law enforcement in the country.

Last week, a British doctor was shot dead in Cape Town after taking a wrong turn amid an outbreak of violence sparked by a minibus taxi strike.