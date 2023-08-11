Katy Perry teases new album amid backlash

Dark Horse singer Katy Perry has seemingly given a befitting response to her critics as she made a tongue in cheek dig at the haters while on stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday, suggesting she has new music on the way.



The 38-year-old musician, who hit the charts in 2020 with Smile, a follow up to her 2017 record, Witness which included hits Never Really Over, Daisies and Harleys in Hawaii, has teased her new album in style.

An adorable video, shared on social media, shows the American Idol judge surrounded by dancers during her Play residency, telling her fans: "If you couldn’t love me in my Witness and Smile eras, then you can’t love me in my KP6 era."

Fans begged Katy Perry for more information about her new music, with one saying: "Oh Katy’s making a highly successful comeback with KP6."

The second one yelled: "PERIOD MOTHER! I WAS THERE IN BOTH AND WILL BE THERE IN KP6." One agreed: "Oh this is the beggining, shes really coming."

Another went on saying: "I love you for all your 5 eras, Mother. Never doubted you one bit. Now where is KP6? We are starving!"



Katy Perry, who has been confirmed to be returning for season 22 of American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, has served as a judge on the panel since 2018. It was being speculated that she could be replaced after she sparked backlash during the most recent episodes.