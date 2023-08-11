Lizzo axed from Super Bowl Halftime amidst dancers' harassment allegations

Lizzo has been removed from consideration for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, amid a series of startling allegations involving se**** harassment and fat-shaming claims by former dancers.



This decision has left her team grappling to rescue what has been described as a 'sinking ship' of her career.

Despite her self-promotion as a body-positive advocate, the popstar has come under intense scrutiny after three ex-dancers, Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis, lodged a lawsuit against her, alleging a 'hostile work environment'.

The scandal's reverberations have reverently affected Lizzo's standing in the entertainment landscape.

An exclusive insider from the NFL informed Daily Mail that the organization promptly eliminated Lizzo from the running for the show, a position she was previously being considered for as a leading contender for the 2024 spectacle.

The source noted that discussions about Lizzo's potential involvement or performing the National Anthem have been quashed due to the controversy surrounding her name.

In response to the allegations, which Lizzo vehemently denies, the source remarked, "Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal."

Upcoming Super Bowl is set to be held in Las Vegas in February 2024, Lizzo's camp finds itself grappling with an urgent challenge: The restoration of her career and public standing.

According to sources close to the popstar, her team is currently engaged in a strenuous effort to devise a viable plan to navigate the precarious situation.

A secondary source revealed, "Her team is 'desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship."