Gal Gadot ‘was very touched’ for being Margot Robbie’s first choice for ‘Barbie’

The "Barbie" actress revealed in May that Gal Gadot was actually her first pick to play the role.

Robbie, who works on "Barbie" as a producer, didn't picture herself in the part right away. Gadot was at the top of her list, but the "Wonder Woman" actress was unable to visit Barbieland due to schedule issues.

“I adore Margot,” Gadot expressed about being the top choice for the “Barbie” movie.

“Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for ‘Barbie.’”

Gadot was unable to star in "Barbie," but the casting directors used her full character as a calling card while they searched with Robbie for the ideal Barbie performer.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie said, as per "Vogue". “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

“Barbie” is playing in theaters worldwide right now from Warner Bros.