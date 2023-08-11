Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'disrespecting' late Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who settled down in the US after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, have been accused of 'disrespecting' late Queen Elizabeth II with their decision to cling onto "currency" of Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.



Harry and Meghan, who said goodbye to the royal family just two years after the titles were bestowed upon them by the late monarch, will try and cling on to their influential titles because it is the only "currency" they have got to keep them relevant, it has been claimed by an expert.

Despite their repeated attacks on the royal family in their interviews, documentary and Harry's memoir Spare, the Sussexes still feel proud to use their titles, which are also used on their Archewell foundation website.



Meghan and Harry have been urged to give them up after showing "disrespect" to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who bestowed the titles on them. It comes after Harry's HRH title was removed from the royal family's official website.

Spectator writer Kara Kennedy reckons it is time they gave the titles up, but admitted it was unlikely as they look to make a meaningful impact in Hollywood.

Speaking to GB News, she said she was "surprised" some people still thought they should remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She added: "Their titles, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are the only currency that they have left. Basically the only formal connection to the British royal family after finally HRH has been taken away from them.



"So now it's time to cut them off once and for all. If they had one ounce of respect for the institution or the Queen that gave them their titles, I would probably be in support of them keeping them but the way that they have treated the royal family over the past three and a half years...they should absolutely lose them."

Meanwhile, it seems as King Charles III has finally come into action as he removed Harry's HRH title and made the senior royals work.

The 74-year-old monarch has announced a string of new military titles for several working royals, including himself, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton after a reshuffling of military appointments within the family.