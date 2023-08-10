Tampa Mayor makes startling $1.1m cocaine find on fishing trip

A leisurely fishing trip for Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, Florida, took an astonishing turn when she stumbled upon an unexpected and significant discovery off the coast of Marathon in the Florida Keys on July 23rd.

The incident has swiftly captured media attention, as Castor and her family unexpectedly unearthed approximately 70 pounds (31.7 kilograms) of cocaine, carrying an estimated street value of $1.1 million.

While enjoying the sun-kissed waters of the Atlantic Ocean during a vacation day, Castor's family spotted an unfamiliar object adrift in the waves. Initially, it appeared to be mere ocean debris, potentially a gathering of small fish seeking refuge. Castor humorously recounted her initial thought, describing it as "shade as opposed to something shady."

However, as they approached the object, Castor's instincts and law enforcement experience, garnered over three decades of service on the Tampa police force (including six years as its chief), kicked in. She swiftly recognised the concealed truth – a bundle of cocaine cleverly disguised by the sea's currents.

The family promptly retrieved the package, roughly the size of a microwave, onto their boat, revealing tightly bound bundles obscured beneath layers of plastic. Acknowledging the gravity of their discovery, Castor documented the exact location and wasted no time in alerting the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. In a coordinated effort, the US Border Patrol was soon on the scene, successfully seizing the illicit cargo and denting the operations of the narcotics trade.

The official announcement of the unprecedented discovery came on July 24th through various social media channels. Law enforcement attributed the find to a "recreational boater," accompanied by an image showcasing the confiscated 25 bricks of cocaine, each uniquely marked with a purple butterfly emblem.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of life, where routine activities can swiftly lead to unanticipated and impactful outcomes. Mayor Castor's sharp observation skills, sharpened by her extensive experience in law enforcement, played a pivotal role in uncovering a substantial drug cache. This remarkable incident underscores the myriad ways in which individuals can inadvertently contribute to upholding the law and ensuring community safety.