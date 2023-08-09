Queen Elizabeth's hilarious reaction to Meghan Markle's gift: 'It can keep my dogs company'

Months after her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bought a very special Christmas gift to impress Queen Elizabeth II, but it really attracted hilarious reaction from the late monarch.



The former Suits star reportedly managed to come up with a hilariously unconventional gift for Harry's grandmother, a singing toy hamster that her corgis went on to maul to bits.



King Charles's mother, according to the Daily star, was delighted with the gift and burst out laughing when she opened it, saying: "It can keep my dogs company."



"Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty. It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy," a source told the outlet.



Members of the royal family reportedly give each other presents on Christmas Eve as a nod to their German lineage and it's believed they gift one another with jokey items as they already have everything they could ever want or need.

"The gifts were on trestle tables in the white drawing room where the names were at each table for each family," the source said.