Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson post touching birthday tributes to Beatrice

Princess Beatrice, who turned 35 on Tuesday, August 8, has received sweet birthday messages from her mother Sara Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie took to their official Instagram on Wednesday to share throwback photos to wish Beatrice happy birthday.



The Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, sharing two throwback photos with her eldest daughter, she shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, who she was married to from 1986 to 1996.



The Duchess of York wrote: "Happy birthday Beatrice. You’ll always be my girl."



Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie also posted a tribute for her elder sister a few hours later, using two never-before-seen picture from an outdoor adventure, captioning them: "Happy birthday to my big sissy.. love you so much."

Prince Andrew and Fergie’s eldest daughter married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 about a year and a half after news of their relationship surfaced.



The couple welcomed their daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021, and are also parents to Edo’s young son Christopher Woolf (a.k.a. Wolfie), who he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.



Princes Beatrice, who is being dubbed as "secret weapon" of King Charles, received no messages from the royal family on her big day.