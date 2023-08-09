Ridley Scott shares shocking revelation about directing Blade Runner 2049

Ridley Scott has recently expressed his disappointment over rejecting Blade Runner 2049 for Alien movie.



In a new interview with Empire, the Napoleon director said, “I should have signed on to direct Blade Runner 2049,” revealing it was the 2017 sequel to his 1982 sci-fi cult classic Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford.

“I shouldn’t have had to make that decision,” continued the 85-year-old.

However, Scott stated, “I had to. I should have done Blade Runner 2.”

The legendary moviemaker mentioned that he filmed Alien: Covenant, a sequel to his 2012 film Prometheus.

According to PEOPLE, the latter movie has had 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is rated at 88%.

In September 2022, Deadline reported that Scott was set to executive produce the upcoming Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099.

Elaborating on more, Scott told Empire, “I’m one of the producers. It’s all set years on. To me, it circles the idea of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.”

Back in September, Amazon Studios' head of global television Vernon Sanders issued a statement related to the movie, “The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers.”

“We are honoured to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors,” stated Sanders.