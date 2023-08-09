Kate Middleton 'forced' Meghan Markle to apologise for 'rude' comment

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly feuded with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton so much so that the Duchess of Cambridge's "fingers were white" in anger.



Narrated by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed that Kate and Meghan were not on the best of terms during the infant stages of their relationship as well as before their 2018 wedding.

The two sister-in-laws reportedly feuded over bridesmaid dresses for the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ nuptials so much so that it left the former actress in tears, resulting in Kate sending in flowers as a token of apology.

Later on when Prince Harry and Meghan returned from their honeymoon, William and his brother decided that it was best for the two women to sit down and clear the air.

According to Prince Harry, Kate wanted an apology from Meghan over a comment where she dubbed the Princess of Wales for having "baby brain" right after giving birth to Prince Louis.

The Duke of Sussex remembered seeing Kate grip a sofa so tight that it left her fingers "white" as the royal felt that Meghan’s comment crossed the line.

While the actress issued an apology, and explained that her sarcasm was her way of speaking to her friends Prince William reportedly point a finger to her and called her "rude".

"Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here," Prince William reportedly told Meghan.

According to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex then fired back "if you don't mind, keep your finger out of my face" which resulted in the first signs the royals' relationship breaking down.